Hospitals now must post prices publicly, but will new rule work?

By Julie Appleby, Kaiser Health News

Hospitals started the year with new requirements to post information they had long sought to obscure: the actual prices negotiated with insurers and the discounts they offer their cash-paying customers.

The change is part of a larger push by the Trump administration to use transparency to curtail prices and create better-informed consumers. Yet there is disagreement on whether it will do so.

As of Jan. 1, facilities must publicly post on their websites prices for every service, drug and supply they provide. Next year, under a separate rule, health insurers must take similar steps. A related effort to force drugmakers to list their prices in advertisements was struck down by the courts.

With the new hospital rule, consumers should be able to see the tremendous variation in prices for the exact same care among hospitals and get an estimate of what they will be charged for care — before they seek it.