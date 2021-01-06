Top Republicans openly disagree over Electoral College objections

The day has come for Republicans to choose whether to join President Donald Trump in his last-ditch effort to overturn the election results, and top GOP leaders are landing on different sides.

Trump has for weeks called on Republicans to object to the Electoral College results from key swing states that helped secure President-elect Joe Biden’s win. The GOP has been divided, with about half of the House GOP Conference announcing support for the objections but only a quarter of the Senate Republican Conference doing the same.

Top Senate GOP leaders, such as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Majority Whip John Thune and Republican Policy Committee Chairman Roy Blunt have been united in their opposition to the objections.

“The Constitution gives us here in Congress a limited role. We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids. The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. They’ve all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever,” McConnell said in opening debate in the Senate after an objection was heard to the counting of Arizona’s electoral votes in the joint session.

House Republican leaders are even more split. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has signaled support but not put out an official statement. Minority Whip Steve Scalise announced just before the joint session Wednesday to count the electoral votes that he’d join the objections, which pitted him against Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, who has argued Congress’s role is to certify the results.