Congress to reconvene Wednesday night to complete Electoral College certification

Congress will reconvene Wednesday night once the Capitol is cleared for use to complete the certification of the Electoral College votes, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a “Dear Colleague” letter.

“Today, a shameful assault was made on our democracy. It was anointed at the highest level of government,” Pelosi said. “It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden.”

Pelosi said she other Democratic leaders held calls with the Pentagon, the Justice Department and Vice President Mike Pence to decide next steps.