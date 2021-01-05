Raskin family lays son to rest amid outpouring of support from Congress

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin and his wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, remembered their 25-year-old son Tommy in a private funeral ceremony Tuesday, a day after releasing a heartrending public tribute.

“Tommy Raskin had a perfect heart, a perfect soul, a riotously outrageous and relentless sense of humor, and a dazzling radiant mind,” the Raskins wrote in the statement, describing his struggle with depression as a “relentless torture in the brain.”

“The pain became overwhelming and unyielding and unbearable at last for our dear boy, this young man of surpassing promise to our broken world,” the Raskins wrote.

The Raskins, well known not only on Capitol Hill and in the congressman’s Montgomery County-based congressional district but across official Washington, have seen an outpouring of support since their son’s Dec. 31 death, in which he took his own life. Sarah Bloom Raskin is a former deputy Treasury secretary and Federal Reserve governor.

Tommy Raskin graduated from Amherst College in western Massachusetts and was a second-year student at Harvard Law School, where according to the family his professors have included Bruce Mann, the husband of Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.