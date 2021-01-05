Marathon of Electoral College objections expected, but Biden win will hold

The newly minted 117th Congress meets in a joint session Wednesday to confirm the Electoral College votes from each state, and lawmakers are girding for what will be a long series of debates and votes on the normally pro forma affair as dozens of Republican lawmakers object to President Donald Trump’s defeat.

The GOP effort will likely extend the process into the night — and possibly the next day — but has no chance of derailing the inevitable, which is Congress certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

The joint session, mandated under federal law, will convene at 1 p.m. in the House chamber, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding.

Per the Constitution, the vice president opens each state’s sealed certificates in alphabetical order and hands them to one of four “tellers” — a Republican and a Democrat from each chamber who review the certificates and announce the state’s votes.

The counting is typically procedural and efficient, by congressional standards. But objections to states’ votes, which Republicans have promised, will extend the process.