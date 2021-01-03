Pelosi elected speaker, likely for the last time

The House on Sunday elected Nancy Pelosi as speaker for the 117th Congress, which is expected to be her last term with the gavel.

All but five Democrats voted for Pelosi, the 80-year-old Californian who has led the House Democratic Caucus since 2003. Two years ago, Pelosi committed to her caucus that she would not serve as speaker beyond 2022, and after the November election, she publicly affirmed she would adhere to that promise.

[Pelosi reaffirms that next term as speaker will be her last]

Pelosi received a total of 216 votes in Sunday’s floor vote. She needed 214 votes, which is the majority of members who participated in the election by voting for someone by name.

All 209 Republicans who participated in the speaker election voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a surprise show of unity from the GOP given conservative opposition to McCarthy in the past.