Electoral College, COVID-19 challenges cloud Senate ceremonies

Mask or no mask? That was the question Vice President Mike Pence found himself asking senators before the ceremonial swearing-in ceremonies for senators.

“Let's do one on and one off. That way we'll always remember what year it was,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said, kicking off the line of newly elected and re-elected senators in the Old Senate Chamber on Sunday.

Tape lines on the carpet marked the socially distanced spots where Pence said he was told senators and their spouses, and family members, could stand safely without their masks on.

And even if it was hardly mentioned in the Old Senate Chamber, the upcoming debate Wednesday about the counting of Electoral Votes was on the front of mind for many senators. Objections from at least 11 Republican senators to electoral votes from several states favoring President-elect Joe Biden could lead to a very long day Wednesday.

“I told Marc Short we’re going to spend a lot of quality time together on Wednesday,” Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn told Pence, referring to the vice president’s chief of staff.