Pelosi names the first woman to be House chief administrative officer

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that Catherine Szpindor will take over as the House chief administrative officer. She will be the first woman to hold the job.

Szpindor takes over for current CAO Phil Kiko, who Pelosi announced in December would be leaving his post.

“Szpindor brings an outstanding record of success,” Pelosi said in a statement announcing her as Kiko’s successor. “Her decade of experience working in the House will serve us well, as she advances the CAO’s mission to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the People’s House.”

The CAO oversees an assortment of administrative and support functions on the House side of Capitol Hill, including human resources, financial management and information technology.

Szpindor has been the House chief information officer since December 2015, the release said. She joined the House in 2011 as director of enterprise applications and was promoted to deputy chief information officer on her way to her current role.