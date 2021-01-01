House rules would exempt coronavirus, climate bills from budget limits

The new rules package for the 117th Congress unveiled by House Democrats on Friday would grant a sweeping new exemption from deficit controls for legislation related to the coronavirus pandemic or efforts to curb climate change.

The text of the resolution, which House leaders expect to take up Monday, would provide House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., broad authority to "adjust" cost estimates for certain bills so that their budgetary impacts don't count as increasing deficits under House rules.

In practice, the new section means legislation that fits within the two broad new categories doesn't need to comply with appropriations limits affecting discretionary programs, or pay-as-you-go rules for measures affecting tax revenues and "direct spending," otherwise known as mandatory programs.

Pay-as-you go rules would be preserved for other legislation that increases deficits, which has been a sore spot with left-leaning groups and some progressive House Democrats. Last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told CQ Roll Call that the potential return of pay-as-you-go was "probably the biggest concern of mine" when it comes to the new House rules package.

But the new exemptions are so broad that it's possible broad swaths of a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package similar to one that passed the House over the summer could be exempt, for instance. That measure contained new spending and tax incentives for clean energy programs and financing, water and wastewater infrastructure and more.