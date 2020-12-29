Senate could be in session (and voting) through New Year’s and beyond

The Senate could be in session straight through New Year’s Day if there is no agreement on taking up legislation the House passed on Monday to increase the size of economic relief checks to $2,000.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell informed senators of plans for a live quorum call at 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a vote on proceeding to the effort to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill.

“President Trump has rightly noted this year’s defense bill doesn’t contain every provision that we Republicans would have wanted. I’m confident our Democratic colleagues feel the same way,” the Kentucky Republican said earlier Wednesday “But that is the case every year. And yet, for 59 consecutive years and counting, Washington has put our differences aside, found common ground, and passed the annual defense bill.”

The defense policy measure passed the Senate 84-13 on Dec. 11, and while some senators may defect to support the president’s objections, the override’s ultimate passage with the two-thirds threshold required seems assured. The question is when. (The House on Monday voted to override the veto on a 322-87 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration.)