New federal dietary guidelines dish out familiar rules

The latest version of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, unveiled Tuesday by two federal agencies, leaves in place many prior recommendations, including the long-standing advice that adult men moderate their drinking.

Overall, the secretaries of Agriculture and Health and Human Services said the 2020 to 2025 guidelines are designed to aid people in making healthy choices, although studies show much of the public doesn’t follow current recommendations for eating vegetables and fruits. The guidelines are updated every five years.

“The science tells us that good nutrition leads to better health outcomes, and the new dietary guidelines use the best available evidence to give Americans the information they need to make healthy decisions for themselves and their families,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

The guidelines will shape billions of dollars in purchases to feed the military and to supply federal food programs such as the Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program, Meals on Wheels for the elderly and the school lunch program. Public health and nutrition experts also refer to the guidelines, which in turn influence food choices and consumer trends.

While many of the recommendations are familiar, the new guidelines also include for the first time dietary guidance for toddlers and babies under the age of 2 as well as advice for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Two industry groups, the International Dairy Foods Association and the American Egg Board, touted the inclusion of their products among the foods especially recommended for young children’s development.