House votes to override Trump veto of defense bill

House lawmakers voted 322-87 on Monday to override President Donald Trump’s pre-Christmas veto of the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill.

The Senate is expected to hold its own override vote Tuesday.

Dozens of House lawmakers voted by proxy, taking advantage of a pandemic-era change to House rules. The Senate does not have such a rule in place.

The massive $731.6 billion legislation, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, includes provisions for military pay raises, the construction of military housing and sweeping improvements to the federal government’s approach to cybersecurity, among thousands of others.

Should the Senate vote be delayed by procedural moves, the chamber will have until the next Congress begins, at noon Jan. 3, to hold the vote. If senators miss that deadline, the legislation expires and the veto stands.