Forty-four House Republicans joined most Democrats on Monday night in backing legislation to dramatically increase the size of tax rebates in the latest coronavirus relief package.

The 275-134 vote sends the measure to the Senate, where it seems unlikely Republicans controlling that chamber will put the bill backed by President Donald Trump on the floor in a form that can pass.

The omnibus package Trump signed Sunday night after days of uncertainty will distribute $600 for each adult and qualifying child in families earning up to $150,000 a year, or $75,000 for single filers, after which the credit phases out at a rate of $5 per $100 of additional income.

That $165.7 billion compromise, negotiated in part by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, kept the overall cost of the $900 billion coronavirus relief package in check, allowing Republicans to feel good enough about the final price tag. Only 50 House Republicans voted 'no' on that part of the bill, enabling it to pass with a veto-proof majority.

But the bill House Democrats brought to the floor to boost the size of the checks to $2,000 per adult as well as each dependent will cost $463.8 billion alone, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. That's more than half the entire COVID-19 aid measure Trump signed on Sunday.