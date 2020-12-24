Hey, soldiers and spies — think twice about that home genetic ancestry test

If you’re a spy or a soldier, and you’re thinking of taking one of those home-based genetic tests for health or genealogical reasons through 23andMe, Ancestry.com and others, you might want to rethink it.

The big omnibus spending package that Congress passed early this week — which President Donald Trump has criticized, demanding changes from Congress — included language that would ask the Government Accountability Office to look at and mitigate risks posed to members of the intelligence community and to soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who may use direct-to-consumer genetic testing by companies that may have ties to China or by the sale of such data to companies owned by Chinese interests.

The fiscal 2021 intelligence authorization measure, which is part of the omnibus spending package, would ask the GAO to look at consumer genetic tests as part of an increased focus on a range of threats posed by China.

Lawmakers want the GAO also to examine "how the government of the People's Republic of China may be using data provided by personnel of the intelligence community and the [Defense] Department through direct-to-consumer genetic tests; and how ubiquitous technical surveillance may amplify those risks.”