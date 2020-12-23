Photos of the year: 2020 as seen by Bill Clark

This year has felt like a decade's worth of news packed into 12 months. CQ Roll Call photojournalists covered the president's impeachment trial, the onset and continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the racial justice movement, the primaries and general election, a confirmation of a Supreme Court justice and several high-profile and noteworthy deaths. And that's just the start of the list.

Editor's Note: Bill Clark is a D.C.-based photojournalist with CQ Roll Call. This is the final part of a series where our photo staff shares their most iconic images of the year 2020. Follow him on Twitter here.

JANUARY 15: The Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives Paul Irving and Clerk of the House of Representatives Cheryl Johnson lead the House managers through Statuary Hall to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

JANUARY 28: Reporters crowd around Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in the hallway just off the Rotunda as he leaves the Senate Republicans' caucus meeting to discuss witnesses for the Senate impeachment trial proceedings. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

FEBRUARY 3: Photojournalists take photos of Ken Starr, a member of President Donald Trump's defense team, as he leaves the Capitol after the conclusion of the day's Senate impeachment trial proceedings. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

FEBRUARY 28: Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., races down the House steps after the last votes of the week. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

MARCH 18: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives at the Capitol for a vote on a coronavirus relief bill amendment. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

APRIL 12: Richard Lukas, dressed as the Easter Bunny, waves to families as he rides in a convertible around his Capitol Hill neighborhood to give the local children and their parents a socially distanced Easter. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

APRIL 23: Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., left, and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., talk as Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., exits the U.S. Capitol before the House vote on a $483.4 billion coronavirus relief package. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

MAY 4: Ducklings leap into the Capitol Reflecting Pool. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

MAY 15: Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, removes his face mask while walking down the House steps after voting on the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

MAY 18: Passengers wearing face masks wait for their bus in front of a national debt display on Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

MAY 25: Nuns wearing face masks walk by the Memorial Day wreaths at the National World War II Memorial in Washington on Memorial Day. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

MAY 30: A jogger wearing a face mask runs past the President Donald Trump window display at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

MAY 31: Protesters crowd around a fire on H Street in front of the White House as the George Floyd and police brutality protests flare up in Washington. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

JUNE 2: Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during the Senate Democrats' press conference introducing the resolution to condemn President Donald Trump for ordering police to clear protesters for the photo-op at St. John's Episcopal Church. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

JUNE 4: U.S. military troops disembark from tour buses and deploy inside the security perimeter at the White House as the George Floyd and police brutality protests continued in Washington. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

JUNE 6: Protesters march down Pennsylavania Avenue from the Capitol as demonstrations and marches are held around Washington to bring attention to racial injustice. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

JULY 22: Storm clouds pass over the Capitol dome as a severe thunderstorm approaches Washington. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

JULY 27: Reta Cosby, of Upper Marlboro, Md., holds a Black Lives Matter sign while waiting to view Rep. John Lewis' casket on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

SEPTEMBER 30: Protesters from the Center for Popular Democracy Action, dressed in "Handmaid's Tale" costumes, stand on the plaza of the U.S. Supreme Court to voice opposition to Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the court. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)