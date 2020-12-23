Congress ditches State Department bill after fight with Ivanka Trump

Said a Democratic aide familiar with the contretemps, who was not authorized to be named: “Instead of the White House just acknowledging they are biting off more than anyone could chew, they just had a temper tantrum and State Authorization had to come out. Ultimately, that got flushed down the toilet, as we say colloquially, ‘because Ivanka didn’t get her pony.’”

Last-minute breakdown

Lawmakers got unusually close this year to clearing the State authorization bill after the Democratic and Republican leaders of the House and Senate, known as the “Four Corners,” agreed to attach an updated version of the House-passed fiscal 2020 State authorization bill to the conference report for the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.

“For the most part, we were willing to jettison anything that wasn’t ready for prime time” to get the bill passed, said the Democratic aide. “Ultimately, the bulk of [the] provisions had been reserved because they are longtime, in-the-weeds management fixes and tweaks that the State Department needs, many of which they’d been asking for, for years.”

But then came the disagreement between White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and Pelosi and Shaheen over Trump’s push to include language that would institutionalize her signature international development program: the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative.

Pelosi and Shaheen were initially open to adding a provision to the diplomatic policy bill that would codify Trump’s empowerment initiative and nest it within Foggy Bottom’s Office of Global Women’s Issues, which would also be permanently authorized by the legislation.