Confederate monuments at national parks get reprieve

Confederate symbols immortalized in bronze at National Park Service sites dodged a bullet this week. The final version of the fiscal 2021 spending package excluded language pushed by House Democrats that would remove the monuments from those sites.

Republicans had described the provision as a “poison pill” and “veto bait,” given President Donald Trump’s opposition. But Democratic supporters say dropping the provision represents a temporary truce rather than a white flag on their part. The Senate cleared the spending bill Monday.

House Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee Chairwoman Betty McCollum, D-Minn., lamented the absence of the monument provision.

“I am disappointed that Senate Republicans and President Trump refused to include House-passed provisions to remove hateful Confederate symbols from our national parks as a step toward confronting our nation’s legacy of racial injustice,” McCollum said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Biden administration to pursue these critical provisions in the next Congress.”

At the heart of the issue are National Park Service sites commemorating Civil War battlefields such as Gettysburg that include monuments honoring Confederate soldiers who fought and died there. Such monuments have come under renewed criticism as the country wrestles with questions of racial justice and dark aspects of its history.