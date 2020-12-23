Capitol Ink | Best of 2020: The presidential election

“We live in strange times. We also live in strange places, each in a universe of our own.” The late, great Douglas Adams wrote those words in 1992, but they could easily apply to 2020. It’s now an understatement — and possibly a cliché — to say that it was a year like no other.

Despite being hampered by a global pandemic, we still flexed our democratic muscles, electing a new president (sorry, conspiracy theorists) and proving that our system of government still works. Barely.



So now let’s look back at the election of 2020 through the lens of Capitol Ink.

[Also check out Matson’s Best of 2020: Coronavius edition]

“Choice Overload” from Feb. 12 reminds us of time long ago before the pandemic when there was Democratic presidential primary.

“Joe-mentum,“ published on March 5, shows an energized, post-South Carolina primary Biden campaign that’s ready to roll.

True — and prescient — words from “Trump 2020,” published on June 11.

President Trump’s disastrous decision to hold a campaign rally in the middle of a pandemic is lampooned in “The Golden Driller” from June 18.

The first presidential debate was, to quote CNN’s Dana Bash, “a s---how,” lowering expectations for the second, as “Mute Point” from Oct. 22 illustrates.

Published on Election Day, “Key Question” asks what was really on voters’ minds this year.

“On Track” from Nov. 5 reflects Trump’s hurry to discredit the 2020 election even before the race had been called.