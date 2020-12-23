Bannon talk shows Trump attack on election could damage GOP long-term

ANALYSIS — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon laid out the president’s plan to overturn the election results during a call for prayer on Sunday night in an effort that has potential consequences for the GOP beyond January.

There are some Republicans ready to turn the page from President Donald Trump’s time in office. GOP leadership in the Senate is discouraging Republican senators from contesting any states during the Electoral College ratification on Jan. 6. And there’s other evidence of apathy about Trump slowly starting to emerge. “I am counting the days until he is gone,” a high-ranking Republican in Congress — who has been an ally of the president — told Jonathan Karl of ABC News.

But based on Bannon’s comments, it’s going to be harder (or take longer) for the party to start a post-Trump chapter. While Bannon’s disdain for Democrats is clear (and he called Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams a “tough hombre”) in his 45 minutes worth of remarks, he trained most of his fire on Republicans.

“There’s no need to talk about Insurrection Act. There’s no need to talk crazy talk right now,” Bannon told a group who gathered virtually for a Global Prayer for U.S. Election Integrity on Sunday night, according to a recording that was broadcast on The Eric Metaxas Radio Show on Monday. “We can do this with Republican legislatures and Republican governors.”

Putting the burden for action on Republican state officials is the legacy of this fight.