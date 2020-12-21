The Smithsonian Institution can start the process of building two new museums in Washington honoring the history of women and American Latinos after Congress clears a massive year-end omnibus bill.

Separate bills authorizing both museums passed the House this year as stand-alone measures but were unable to get through the Senate, so they were added to the omnibus to provide for easier passage.

The omnibus measure, released Monday and scheduled for votes in both chambers the same day, is a 5,593-page collection of bills that Congress wanted to pass before the end of the session, including fiscal 2021 appropriations, coronavirus relief and extraneous measures. The latter included the two bills authorizing the Smithsonian to build a Women’s History Museum and a National Museum of the American Latino.

The House passed the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act in February on a 374-37 vote and the National Museum of the American Latino Act in July via voice vote.

The Senate Rules and Administration Committee unanimously approved both measures earlier this month. On Dec. 10, the Senate sponsors tried to get the museum bills passed on the floor via unanimous consent, but Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee objected.