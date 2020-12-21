Midwestern carpenters would get relief in year-end tax package

The massive year-end appropriations and coronavirus relief package contains a holiday gift for about 20,000 Missouri and Illinois employees in the building and construction trades who are members of the St. Louis Carpenters’ Pension Plan.

Tucked deep inside the 5,593-page omnibus bill is bipartisan legislation authored by both sets of Illinois and Missouri senators and seven House lawmakers from the two states that would reverse an IRS decision threatening the tax-exempt status of the carpenters’ pension plan.

The carpenters’ plan allows members to take a form of early retirement starting at age 55, while technically staying as employees to train and oversee younger workers, according to Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., the lead sponsors.

However, since the IRS decision that allowing pensioners to remain employed ran afoul of the rules, promised benefits, including under prior IRS rulings, are now threatened. The omnibus provision would reverse the newer IRS position and allow continued distributions to those early retirees age 55 or older.

The St. Louis carpenters’ plan is in better financial shape than others in the building trades, yet a broader fix for other struggling union pension plans fell apart in the final bargaining on the omnibus bill over how much taxpayers should be on the hook for backstopping retiree benefits.