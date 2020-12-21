Coronavirus relief package includes broadband money for low-income, jobless

The $900 billion coronavirus relief package announced late Sunday contains $7 billion for broadband, including funding for those struggling to afford internet access and for service providers to remove and replace telecommunications equipment manufactured by Chinese companies labeled national security threats.

The deal includes $3.2 billion for the Federal Communications Commission to provide a new emergency broadband benefit of $50 per month to low-income families and recently laid-off or furloughed workers. The provision is based on legislation by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas.

Details were provided as part of a Democratic summary and information from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s office.

“Broadband connections are essential for Americans seeking to get new jobs, and to access school, health care and other government services,” Wyden said in a statement. “Ensuring working families can stay online will pay massive dividends for kids' education, helping people find jobs and jump starting the economic recovery next year.”

Advocates called the provision a historic achievement that could help tens of millions of Americans bridge what has become known as the “digital divide.”