Another stopgap needed to give Trump time to sign massive bill

Even with a huge year-end spending bill finally in hand, lawmakers took extra steps Monday to ensure there won’t be any government shutdown over Christmas.

The House was preparing to vote on a procedural rule on the omnibus spending measure that would include a seven-day stopgap bill extending current funding. The House Rules Committee approved the rule for floor debate on a 8-4 vote.

That spending Band-Aid, if cleared by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump, would give Congress an extra week to process the 5,593-page omnibus that would fund federal agencies through next September and provide some $900 billion in coronavirus relief.

Even if the Senate can clear the mammoth spending measure late Monday night, extra time would be needed to get the final legislation printed and signed by House and Senate officials, then packaged and delivered to Trump’s desk. It wasn't clear that Trump would have time to sign the measure by midnight Monday, when current stopgap funding is set to run dry.

Computer glitches with uploading the omnibus legislative text files also delayed the bill's release Monday morning, contributing to the timing uncertainty.