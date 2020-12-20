Timing uncertain for catchall spending, coronavirus relief package

Congressional leaders were scrambling Sunday to tie up loose ends on a mammoth year-end bill that will carry $1.4 trillion in new spending for fiscal 2021 and nearly $900 billion in coronavirus relief, among numerous other unfinished bills.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., put lawmakers in that chamber on notice Sunday morning that a vote on the as-yet-unreleased text would be held later in the day. But it still wasn't clear when the final bill would be ready and posted for lawmakers and the public to see it.

"I expect and hope to have a final agreement nailed down in a matter of hours," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said as he opened the floor for business. "At this point, we're down to the last few differences."

Speaking separately to reporters, McConnell wouldn't commit to a final vote on Sunday, however. "Well, a quick vote would require a lot of cooperation. We'll see," he said.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer sounded generally optimistic, while acknowledging there was still work to be done. "There are a few issues outstanding, but I'm quite hopeful that we're closing in on an outcome," Schumer said in his opening remarks on the floor. "It appears that barring a major mishap the Senate and House will be able to vote on final legislation as early as tonight."