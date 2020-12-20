Timing uncertain for catchall spending, coronavirus relief package
McConnell says quick vote in Senate will require 'a lot of cooperation'; government funding runs out at midnight
Congressional leaders were scrambling Sunday to tie up loose ends on a mammoth year-end bill that will carry $1.4 trillion in new spending for fiscal 2021 and nearly $900 billion in coronavirus relief, among numerous other unfinished bills.
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., put lawmakers in that chamber on notice Sunday morning that a vote on the as-yet-unreleased text would be held later in the day. But it still wasn't clear when the final bill would be ready and posted for lawmakers and the public to see it.
"I expect and hope to have a final agreement nailed down in a matter of hours," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said as he opened the floor for business. "At this point, we're down to the last few differences."
Speaking separately to reporters, McConnell wouldn't commit to a final vote on Sunday, however. "Well, a quick vote would require a lot of cooperation. We'll see," he said.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer sounded generally optimistic, while acknowledging there was still work to be done. "There are a few issues outstanding, but I'm quite hopeful that we're closing in on an outcome," Schumer said in his opening remarks on the floor. "It appears that barring a major mishap the Senate and House will be able to vote on final legislation as early as tonight."
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., said earlier on MSNBC that “the votes may go a little late into the night, but hopefully they’ll get done before midnight,” when current stopgap funding runs out. If not, Clyburn said, another brief continuing resolution may be needed.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that he supports the tentative compromise on coronavirus relief and the underlying spending bill. “I do have optimism that it will pass,” he said. “I am very hopeful that we get this done today.”
As of Sunday morning, unresolved issues appeared to include whether businesses that received loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program should be able to deduct expenses paid for with PPP funds.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been fighting that bipartisan proposal, which lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say was unintentionally left out of the March law creating the PPP.
Mnuchin says it's bad tax policy to let businesses claim tax deductions on the same expenses they paid for with government grants, especially when those grants are excluded from taxable income. But critics of the Treasury stance argue not fixing the problem would result in big tax bills for the same small businesses Congress has been trying to help through the pandemic.
Mnuchin held a conference call with House Republicans on Sunday to discuss the emerging package. Several lawmakers urged Mnuchin to reconsider his opposition to PPP loan deductibility, according to Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.
"Our small businesses are hurting, and it isn’t their fault," Burchett tweeted on Sunday. "This needs to happen."
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has been fighting the administration both on PPP deductibility and on a White House proposal to reinstate tariffs on goods made with parts sourced from third-party countries under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade accord.
He told reporters Sunday morning that "it sounds to me like things aren't completely tied up yet" but didn't elaborate. Cornyn said it was "doubtful" the Senate would be able to act Sunday.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., disagreed with Cornyn's timing assessment. "I don't think there's going to be another CR," he said. "This plane needs to land."
'Not going to be the Grinch'
The final COVID-19 relief deal is expected to include about $300 a week in extra federal unemployment insurance benefits, $600 direct payments to individuals, and about $325 billion in aid to small businesses. The package is also expected to include funding for vaccine distribution and food assistance for low-income households, among other things.
"The great news is Congress is not going to be the Grinch. We're going to get this package done," Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner said on ABC’s “This Week.”
President Donald Trump has been largely absent from the negotiations, with his administration represented by Mnuchin. But in an indication he’s likely to sign the package, Trump tweeted in the early morning hours Sunday that Congress should “get it done” and give Americans more money in the form of direct payments.
The last big hurdle in pandemic aid negotiations, which have been deadlocked since the summer, was worked out late Saturday when Schumer and Sen. Patrick J. Toomey reached agreement on language addressing emergency lending programs Congress created in the March aid bill.
[Breakthrough seen on coronavirus relief bill with Fed lending compromise]
The Pennsylvania Republican agreed to drop his demand that the Federal Reserve not be able to restart any similar lending facilities that were set up earlier this year with appropriations from the March aid package.
Targeted programs included those that purchase corporate bonds, municipal bonds issued by states and localities and a facility that lent to businesses too large to qualify for PPP assistance. Toomey ultimately agreed to allow some form of future lending facilities that could potentially help businesses and state and local governments obtain lower borrowing costs, as long as they weren't identical.
Toomey told reporters Sunday that he agreed to narrow his provision “because the Democrats made a fair point, that [his earlier language] was too broad and that might have captured facilities that we didn’t intend to capture.”
The March law gave the Fed a power it doesn’t normally have to make loans directly to borrowers and to lose money on that portfolio, which is why Treasury dollars were needed to back these programs. The Fed should not have to directly lend in the market without lawmakers’ OK, which is why Toomey wanted to sunset the funds.
“The majority of the Fed facilities are untouched by our language so they remain in place," he said.
A 'down payment'
The pandemic aid package likely won’t represent the last bill Congress approves to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans want to pass legislation that would provide a liability shield for businesses, educational institutions and other organizations but have been unable to reach a compromise with Democrats for months.
Democrats similarly have been pushing for additional funding for state and local governments, but without amassing the support from GOP leadership needed to include the provisions in this package.
Democrats have said that this bill, one of the largest rescue measures in the nation’s history, will be a “down payment” on another package that will be negotiated after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.
The underlying omnibus package is expected to carry a dozen appropriations measures for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1. It's also expected to be the vehicle for numerous proposals that have been languishing without a "must-pass" vehicle, including a compromise on surprise out-of-network medical billing restrictions and renewal of dozens of expiring tax breaks.
The wide-ranging scope of the legislation was causing some concern on both sides of the Capitol given only a close circle of negotiators know what's in it.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., probably was speaking for many lawmakers when she told reporters on Sunday that she can't commit to voting for something she hadn't read yet.
"Everyone still wants to see the final text," Warren said.
Lindsey McPherson, Doug Sword, Niels Lesniewski and Paul M. Krawzak contributed to this report.