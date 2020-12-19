Differences narrowing on coronavirus relief package, but no deal yet

The Senate adjourned Saturday evening without an agreement on a coronavirus aid package congressional leaders were aiming to attach to a massive year-end spending bill, but there were glimmers of hope that a deal was in sight.

The chamber is expected to come back into session Sunday at 1 p.m., less than 12 hours before stopgap funding for federal agencies is set to lapse.

There was some initial talk floating around the Capitol about the potential for another short-term continuing resolution, according to Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. But if a deal is struck the omnibus package could still be filed as early as Sunday in time for House votes.

The central issue holding up a deal was a GOP demand to sunset Federal Reserve facilities seeded with emergency appropriations in March.

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., who will be the top GOP senator on the Banking Committee next year, not only wants to close down programs aimed at boosting the corporate bond market and borrowing by states and localities and midsized businesses. He wants to bar the Fed and Treasury Department from ever setting up such facilities again, which is a line Democrats say they won't cross given the potential need for further economic recovery measures.