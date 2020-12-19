Differences narrowing on coronavirus relief package, but no deal yet
Federal Reserve lending authorities still the main sticking point, but bipartisan negotiations were underway
The Senate adjourned Saturday evening without an agreement on a coronavirus aid package congressional leaders were aiming to attach to a massive year-end spending bill, but there were glimmers of hope that a deal was in sight.
The chamber is expected to come back into session Sunday at 1 p.m., less than 12 hours before stopgap funding for federal agencies is set to lapse.
There was some initial talk floating around the Capitol about the potential for another short-term continuing resolution, according to Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. But if a deal is struck the omnibus package could still be filed as early as Sunday in time for House votes.
The central issue holding up a deal was a GOP demand to sunset Federal Reserve facilities seeded with emergency appropriations in March.
Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., who will be the top GOP senator on the Banking Committee next year, not only wants to close down programs aimed at boosting the corporate bond market and borrowing by states and localities and midsized businesses. He wants to bar the Fed and Treasury Department from ever setting up such facilities again, which is a line Democrats say they won't cross given the potential need for further economic recovery measures.
Toomey appears willing to accept a narrower scope for his proposal, however, and spent some time discussing the matter with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer. "I think we should be able to get a deal done," Toomey said after the meeting.
Schumer later told reporters Democrats were waiting for a revised offer from Toomey. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Toomey was working on a bipartisan proposal with fellow Banking panel member Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. that would have a "more narrow focus" than Toomey's initial plan.
A Sinema spokesman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters Saturday evening that talks were getting to a “better place” on the Fed dispute. He said there were a few other outstanding issues to hammer out, however, including two issues where many Republicans diverge from the Trump administration.
The White House has been pushing to reinstate tariffs on certain goods manufactured in foreign-trade zones near border ports of entry that were left out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact. Critics like Cornyn say the provision will force employers in Texas and elsewhere to pay some $2 billion in extra tariffs.
And Republicans and Democrats alike want to let businesses that received grants through the Paycheck Protection Program deduct expenses paid for with those forgiven loans. The Treasury Department argues that would be an extra windfall for those companies that wasn't intended, but critics say denying those deductions would sock the very companies Congress tried to help with huge unexpected tax bills.
The Federal Reserve lending issue seemed to be the most intractable one during the day Saturday. Toomey argued on the floor that Democrats wanted to keep the facilities up and running into next year to help state and local governments and implement "social policy." He said doing so would erode the Fed's independence and politicize the institution.
Senate Republicans discussed the Toomey proposal on a call Saturday, after which the conference appeared mostly unified around Toomey's intent and ready to dig in.
"Oh I could see us here until New Year's, or Christmas Eve, maybe New Year's Eve," Sen. John Kennedy, D-La., told reporters. "But it's not some esoteric quibble. And it's not just Pat Toomey. This is now the Republican position."
Nonetheless, Toomey said on the floor and in separate comments to reporters that he was willing to negotiate with the Democrats. "If you want language that is narrower, I’m all ears. We could work this out," he said during his speech.
Municipal bonds backstop
Toomey's proposal, like earlier Senate Republican COVID-19 relief bills, would sunset emergency lending facilities and return unused money to the Treasury.
But unlike earlier Senate GOP proposals, Toomey wants to eliminate the ability of the incoming Biden Treasury and Federal Reserve to potentially reestablish facilities like one set up to buy municipal debt issued by states and localities. With direct aid cut from the agreement, Democrats have been seeking to get financial aid to states and local governments any way they can.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, suggested that a compromise could be to sunset the new Fed programs, but leave policymakers' hands untied going into next year.
"I think the Fed should be returned to the powers it had prior to the CARES Act, but I think other reforms should wait for another time," said Romney, referencing the massive $2 trillion March aid law that set aside $454 billion to backstop the Fed lending programs.
On a conference call with her caucus on Saturday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi reserved special criticism for Toomey's proposal to bar future administrations and Fed board members from using similar recession-fighting tools. According to a source on the call, Pelosi told Democrats that "for them to write in there that this cannot happen ever again is just beyond the pale."
In one apparent concession, Toomey indicated his proposal was now more narrowly-tailored than earlier language that had circulated by mentioning only the new Fed facilities set up to buy corporate bonds, state and local municipal bonds and midsized business loans.
Toomey's previous proposal would have also eliminated the Fed's ability to restore a facility that supports debt backed by consumer loans, which also existed during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. The so-called Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility supports the issuance of debt securities backed by assets like student loans, auto loans and commercial mortgages.
The TALF was little used this year, lending about $3.6 billion out of up to $100 billion in loan authority, according to Fed data. But it was considered an effective tool during the Great Recession in getting consumer credit flowing again and lowering borrowing costs.
During Saturday's conference call with House Democrats, Pelosi had said Toomey's initial proposal would "forever prohibit the president from engaging in exactly what President Obama did at the time of the Great Recession."
Pelosi told fellow Democrats that if the Fed lending issue could be resolved, a broader agreement was "right within reach," according to a source on the call who didn't want to be identified.
Rising price tag?
On the Senate floor Saturday morning, Schumer referenced "a $1 trillion relief package" negotiators were aiming to wrap up, which is higher than the $900 billion target that's been cited over the past few days. That could suggest Democrats are making progress negotiating the price tag up in exchange for a deal that preserves some of what Toomey wants.
"The truth is simple, we're close to an agreement but we need to finalize and only really the Toomey provision stands in the way,” Schumer said.
Senate Finance ranking Democrat Ron Wyden said he was most focused on resolving the "Toomey issue" as well as providing more generous unemployment benefits, which earlier this week were hovering at around $300 per week. Wyden, D-Ore., said he wanted to get that figure as close to $600 as possible, the amount provided in March that ended in late July.
"What I'm spending my time on is essentially, particularly now again with the Toomey issue and the unemployment issue, and I'm trying to get it up as close as we can to the [$]600," Wyden told reporters. "I'm gonna keep bearing down until the last minute to try to get the most help possible to all these families on an economic tightrope."
Similarly, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said "we're trying hard" to get direct payments to households higher than $600 per person as currently envisioned. He wants $1,200 as provided in the March law, though that figure seemed unlikely. Sanders said Friday he might object to the big omnibus bill taking shape without "substantial" tax payments.
Pelosi told Democrats on their Saturday conference call that she was pushing back against GOP efforts to cut food aid in the package, according to a different source on the call.
Lindsey McPherson, Doug Sword, David Lerman and Paul M. Krawzak contributed to this report.