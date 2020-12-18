Sen. Lindsey Graham has said the Judiciary Committee won’t send any more of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees to the Senate floor before the 116th Congress ends, likely on Jan. 3. Still, he held a hearing Wednesday on one more, in a bid to tee him up for the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The panel heard testimony from Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach, who is nominated to be judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals 1st Circuit. He was confirmed, 95-3, in May 2019 to be U.S. district judge for the District of Puerto Rico and was tapped to take a seat on the 1st Circuit after the October death of Judge Juan R. Torruella.

Graham told CQ Roll Call before the hearing he would get testimony from Arias-Marxuach and then wait to see if Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can advocate for Biden to re-nominate him next year. In a nod to senatorial courtesy, it is not uncommon for the nominees of one president to be re-nominated by another, even if they are of opposing parties. Several of Trump’s picks had been previously nominated by President Barack Obama but never confirmed by the GOP Senate.

“We’ll have a hearing and Mitch is gonna go talk to Biden, assuming Biden wins, which it looks like he will, about what they can do,” he said, reiterating that he would not report Arias-Marxuach out of committee.

Graham referenced a similar situation in the transition from the Clinton administration to the administration of George W. Bush.