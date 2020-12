The week started off with a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package proposal, and as of the posting of this story — lawmakers still haven't come to a final agreement. Meanwhile, members walked back and forth conducting business as the deadline to fund the government looms at midnight.

Here are the photos of the (ongoing) week as captured by CQ Roll Call's photojournalists:

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., speaks during a news conference with a group of bipartisan lawmakers to unveil a proposal for a COVID-19 relief bill on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

An aide carries model airplanes outside the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, with aides Liz Johnson and Chris Marroletti, walk down the stairs after a CNN interview in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., arrives for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing titled "Examining Irregularities in the 2020 Election" in Dirksen Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meets virtually with HHS Secretary-designate Xavier Becerra and Surgeon General-designate Dr. Vivek Murthy in the LBJ Room in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., leaves the U.S. Capitol as snow from Winter Storm Gail falls in Washington on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., crosses Constitution Avenue after a vote in the Senate as snow from Winter Storm Gail falls in Washington on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., prepares to do an interview with MSNBC in the Russell Rotunda on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., plays Christmas songs on the piano in the Hart Senate Office Building atrium on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)