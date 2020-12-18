FDA authorizes second COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization Friday for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, paving the way for another 6 million vaccines to be shipped by early next week.

“With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

The authorization for the Moderna/NIH vaccine comes a week after the FDA granted emergency use authorization for a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech that began to be distributed in the U.S. this week.

Shipments were projected to begin Tuesday night if the Moderna vaccine was approved this week.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine requires two doses. For this vaccine, the doses should be spaced 28 days apart.