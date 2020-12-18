Biden’s EPA pick has experience lifting a discouraged agency

Michael Regan, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for EPA administrator, won kudos for his work to rejuvenate a beleaguered North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, where morale plummeted under a Republican leadership skeptical about climate science.

If the Senate confirms him, Regan, 44, will be poised for a similar turnaround following the departure of the administration of President Donald Trump, which sought to massively cut EPA’s budget and rolled back or weakened dozens of environmental rules and regulations.

"Michael Regan will have a daunting task to reinvigorate EPA. The agency is in shambles, and morale is at rock bottom,” said Tim Whitehouse, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, a nonpartisan group that works with federal workers and whistle blowers. “We are at a point in our country's history where EPA is in desperate need of visionary leadership free of corporate influence and excessive political meddling. We hope Mr. Regan can provide that leadership."

After serving as an EPA career official focused on air quality in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, Regan went to North Carolina, where the governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, picked him to lead the state agency.

“Michael inherited something of a similar situation when he came into his job in North Carolina,” Stan Meiburg, former acting Deputy Administrator of EPA and 39-year veteran of the agency, said in an interview. “The previous administration had cut the budget,” he said. “It had been a difficult culture.”