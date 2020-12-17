Congress girds for possible veto override votes on defense bill

With President Donald Trump’s latest threat to veto the defense policy bill still fresh in their minds, lawmakers were already looking ahead Thursday to the prospect of casting politically charged override votes.

The key question now is not so much whether Trump will veto the bill — that seems almost certain given his continued threats to do so — but whether enough Republicans who voted for the measure a week ago would change their tune and vote to sustain a Trump veto in the days ahead.

The answer, for now, seems to be: not enough Republicans will change course on a bill that authorizes military pay raises and construction projects and sets Pentagon policy on hundreds of matters. The measure has been enacted annually for 59 years.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has said he would not vote in favor of an override of the bill, which is known as the NDAA. At least two Senate Republicans — Josh Hawley of Missouri and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — told reporters Thursday they would also vote to sustain a Trump veto. Hawley serves on Armed Services and Graham is a former committee member.

Still, fully 80 percent of Republicans voted last week to clear the defense authorization conference report in votes that showed large veto-proof margins. A mass reversal to sustain the veto of an outgoing president would seem a tall order.