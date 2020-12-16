Fine print issues snag tentative pact on coronavirus relief bill

Congressional leaders started Wednesday hoping to finalize a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 aid package, but last-minute obstacles and fine-tuning indicated negotiations would bleed into Thursday.

The biggest sign that negotiations wouldn’t wrap up Wednesday came around 6:45 p.m. as House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer sent out the House’s schedule for Thursday. It did not list the omnibus measure that would carry the aid deal, even as an item for possible consideration, meaning the House would not vote until at least Friday when government funding is set to expire at midnight.

That suggests another stopgap will be needed to prevent a partial shutdown, at least to give the Senate time to process the massive bill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t ready to announce that step, but didn’t rule it out.

“We’ll be ready when we’re ready,” Pelosi told reporters Wednesday. “A lot of writing goes into it and the rest.”

A coronavirus relief deal is the main hold up, as negotiators have largely finalized a $1.4 trillion omnibus appropriations bill. After months of delay and finger-pointing, an aid package started to come together quickly when the top four leaders huddled for a few hours Tuesday night and exchanged paper into Wednesday morning. They announced they were close to a deal.