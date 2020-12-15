Moderna COVID-19 trial data shows vaccine is broadly effective

The COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health is broadly effective, according to documents released by the pharmaceutical company and the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday.

The documents were prepared in advance of a critical meeting Thursday of the FDA's outside advisors on immunology, vaccinology and epidemiology, who will decide whether to recommend emergency authorization for the vaccine. The data had been previously only been summarized in press releases.

The document the FDA prepared on the vaccine shows that it is broadly effective.

Virologists have worried for months that a vaccine may not generate strong enough protection in older Americans, who often do not produce as durable an immune response as younger people to the flu vaccine. Concerns also have swirled for months about underrepresentation of Black and Latino patients in the clinical trials.

About 14,000 people were in each arm of the clinical trial: 13,934 volunteers who got the shots, and 13,883 people who received a placebo.