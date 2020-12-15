Congressional leaders plan to meet Tuesday afternoon to try to nail down agreements on the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package and a coronavirus relief bill that could deliver up to $1 trillion in additional aid.

The 4 p.m. in-person meeting is likely the last chance for a deal before government funding expires Friday at midnight with just a few days left to draft the legislative text, sell it to the rank and file and vote in both chambers.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone for "1 hour, 7 minutes and discussed the latest in COVID and Omni talks," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted Tuesday afternoon. He added that Mnuchin will join the 4 p.m. leadership meeting by phone.

The vast majority of disputes on the omnibus package for fiscal 2021 have been resolved, according to aides involved in the talks who were not authorized to speak publicly. But the late afternoon “big four” meeting of the top lawmakers in both chambers signals text may not be filed until late Tuesday at the earliest.

“I think it's possible that it'll be today” that the omnibus gets filed, according to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “They keep kicking back the deadline for putting your pencil down."