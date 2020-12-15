FCC order to ‘rip and replace’ Chinese 5G gear will confront Biden

The timing of the Federal Communications Commission’s latest effort to rid U.S. wireless networks of equipment manufactured by Huawei and ZTE, the Chinese firms labeled threats to national security, means it will fall to President-elect Joe Biden and Congress to execute and fund the agency’s plans.

The FCC voted unanimously last week to approve a “rip and replace” supply chain security order that will require certain telecommunications providers to remove components manufactured by the Chinese companies from their networks and provide funding to reimburse them for the cost of the work.

But the agency has not yet said which providers and equipment would fall under the order’s requirements, and Congress has not provided the money necessary for the reimbursements.

“We are taking steps within our power to implement the reimbursement program,” said outgoing FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican leaving his post when Biden takes office. “But we can’t actually implement the reimbursement program unless and until Congress appropriates the necessary funding.”

The FCC estimates it will cost $1.6 billion to replace the equipment by ZTE and Huawei — one of the world’s largest providers of 5G components — that is expected to be covered by the order. Pai has said the total cost could end up being greater.