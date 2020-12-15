Biden said to tap Granholm for Energy, McCarthy in climate role

President-elect Joe Biden's focus on climate-related issues continued to take shape Tuesday with his choice of Jennifer Granholm, a former governor and attorney general of Michigan, to lead the Energy Department, and amid news reports that he would name former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy to lead his domestic climate agenda.

The nomination of Granholm, who has called for a “low-carbon” economic recovery in response to the global pandemic and the economic damage that resulted, drew immediate praise from environmental groups that had lobbied hard against candidates with ties to the natural gas and nuclear industries.

A person close to Biden's transition team confirmed Granholm's selection Tuesday night to CQ Roll Call. The Washington Post reported McCarthy's selection, citing sources with knowledge of the decision.

If confirmed by the Senate, Granholm will assume the helm of a highly technical department that takes on a variety of scientific and data-minded divisions, including the country’s 17 national laboratories, a semi-autonomous agency responsible for nuclear weapons safety, nuclear waste cleanup, energy-efficiency research, and renewable energy development.

Granholm would be the second woman to lead the department. Hazel R. O’Leary was the seventh Energy secretary and first woman to hold the post, leading DOE from 1993 to 1997.