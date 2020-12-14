William Barr steps down as attorney general

President Donald Trump on Monday said Attorney General William Barr will step down after nearly two years as the nation’s top law enforcement officer and a chief adversary of House Democrats’ efforts to oversee the Trump administration.

Trump announced Barr’s departure from the Justice Department, set for Dec. 23, in a tweet that portrayed that the two remained amicable despite the president’s recent criticism on some parts of Barr’s performance.

“Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” Trump wrote. “Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

Trump posted a resignation letter from Barr that included fawning reviews of Trump’s tenure in the White House that went well beyond the Justice Department and mentioned the military, the economy, peace in the Middle East, immigration, judicial appointments and a vaccine for COVID-19.

Barr’s letter tells Trump that “few could have weathered” a “partisan onslaught against you in which no tactic, no matter how abusive and deceitful, was out of bounds.”