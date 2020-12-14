Roberts leaves Senate with warning about attacks on food supply

Sen. Pat Roberts, a Kansas Republican who was chairman of the House and Senate Agriculture committees during a 40-year congressional career, will leave Capitol Hill worried about potential man-made threats to the U.S. food supply.

“When we get briefed, I don’t get the sense of urgency that I feel,” Roberts said about intelligence briefings he has received about threats to agriculture. “I understand that I’m biased. I’ve been there and I saw this stuff,” he said in an interview with CQ Roll Call.

Roberts recalled a trip in the 1990s to the secret Russian city of Obolensk, where he saw “warehouses full of pathogens” designed to spread plant and animal diseases to cripple U.S. crop and livestock production. He was there as a Senate Armed Services member under a program to secure and destroy nuclear and biological weapons of mass destruction in the former Soviet Union.

Known as the Nunn-Lugar-Domenici Program — for former senators Sam Nunn, D-Ga., Richard Lugar, R-Ind., and Pete Domenici, R-N.M. — it was established by Congress in a 1991 bill.

At his final hearing as Senate Agriculture chairman, Roberts said he does not know what happened to those warehouses. But he said Obolensk should be a reminder that other countries can develop their own bioweapons stockpiles.