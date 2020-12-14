Rep. Paul Mitchell leaves GOP, citing ‘unacceptable’ postelection behavior

Retiring Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell is leaving the GOP to become an independent, he announced Monday, saying the party has taken a turn for the worse with leaders’ behavior since Election Day.

In a letter to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Mitchell criticized the party for going along with President Donald Trump's nonconcession after losing to President-elect Joe Biden and for launching false and misleading attacks on the integrity of the election.

“This party has to stand up for democracy first for our Constitution first, and not political considerations,” he said to CNN’s Jake Tapper, adding, “not simply for raw political power. And that’s what I feel is going on, and I’ve had enough.”

Mitchell, who was first elected in 2016 and didn’t run again this year, said that though he is leaving the party he will still endorse and assist candidates he shares views with. Mitchell said he has supported the administration most of the time and been active with the national and state party, but said it’s time to cut ties.

On CNN, Mitchell was also critical of a Republican-led attempt from Texas that challenged election results from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, states key to Biden’s victory. The Supreme Court dismissed that case on Friday.