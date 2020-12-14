Provisions for cleaner energy pushed for spending bill

Lawmakers are coalescing around a bipartisan deal that would fold into the government funding bill a slate of energy provisions including measures on nuclear power, carbon capture, energy efficiency, renewables, grid modernization and the reduction of highly potent greenhouse gases called hydrofluorocarbons.

Whether the draft legislation has the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unclear Monday night after her deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, tweeted that the California Democrat worried the measure had inadequate protections under the Davis-Bacon Act, which requires workers on federal projects to be paid prevailing wages.

In one of a series of tweets about a conversation Pelosi had with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the relief bill, Hammill tweeted: "The Speaker conveyed that the remaining open items on omnibus could be readily resolved and enlisted the Secretary’s help in the discussion of inadequate Davis-Bacon protections in the energy section…"

The energy section of the broader $1.4 trillion spending package for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 includes priorities for both parties.

Text of that legislation is expected to be published Tuesday and contains a series of measures from a sweeping energy bill that Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, chairwoman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, unveiled in the spring with ranking member Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.V., according to people familiar with the matter.