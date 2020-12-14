In a GOP Senate, Biden’s Cabinet faces a gauntlet

ANALYSIS — Democrats are worried that President Joe Biden will struggle to get his Cabinet in place after Inauguration Day.

They have reason to be, if they don’t win both Georgia Senate seats up for grabs in runoff elections on Jan. 5. If Republicans win at least one of the two, Biden will be the first Democratic president since Grover Cleveland to take office without a Senate controlled by his party.

And that milestone would come at an unfortunate time for Biden, as it would coincide with a moment of intense partisanship on confirmation votes. It’s unlikely Republicans would block all or most of Biden’s Cabinet picks, though they could if they win at least one of the two Georgia seats. More likely, Biden can expect that at least a few of his nominees will be turned back, while others will have to run a gauntlet of hearings and procedural votes before winning their place in the Cabinet.

“Biden says he wants unity, but his choices for cabinet positions say otherwise,” tweeted Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton, who’s blasted a number of Biden’s choices, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for Health and Human Services secretary and Alejandro Mayorkas, who served in President Barack Obama’s Homeland Security Department, as its new secretary.

Mike Rounds of South Dakota says the Senate won’t hurry to confirm Biden’s picks, while Kevin Cramer of North Dakota warns that Republican senators will take a lesson from Democrats’ vociferous opposition to President Donald Trump’s nominees.