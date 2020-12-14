A milestone for African Americans, but women’s wait continues

Corrected 3:21 p.m. | I once had a source who was a trailblazing Black woman who had shattered more than her share of glass ceilings. After America elected President Barack Obama in 2008, she reminded me that selecting a Black man to occupy the Oval Office before a woman echoed the order in which we updated our Constitution.

In 1870, Black men gained the right to vote (largely in name only for most, thanks to the racism of Jim Crow) via the 15th Amendment, five full decades before women gained theirs via the 19th Amendment in 1920.

I’ve been thinking about this a lot this last week after President-elect Joe Biden introduced his choice for Defense secretary: Lloyd Austin, a retired four-star Army general who, if confirmed, will become the first person who isn’t a white man to lead the Pentagon.

Former Pentagon official Michèle Flournoy, considered the odds-on favorite to be Hillary Clinton’s choice for Defense secretary had she had won in 2016, was also a top contender. But ultimately, Biden decided to go with Austin, with whom he had worked closely as vice president.

As a middle-aged white dude, perhaps I’m not in the best position to weigh in on whether Biden broke the Defense secretary barrier in the most effective, resonant way. But when I scan the portraits of Defense Department leaders lining the walls of the Pentagon’s exclusive E-ring, my demographic is almost exclusively represented, and that needs to change.