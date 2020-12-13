White House, Congress, judiciary prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines due to continuity of government protocols

Top officials at the White House and Capitol Hill and the judiciary will receive priority for vaccination against COVID-19 as part of continuity of government planning.

But how that will be accomplished, and who in Congress will get the vaccine, was an open question Sunday evening, with a Capitol official saying the Hill hasn’t been notified yet about how many doses will be made available.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot confirmed Sunday that senior government officials, including those in all three branches, will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines.

“Senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy,” Ullyot said in a statement. “The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership.”

A senior administration official pointed to guidance under Presidential Policy Directive 40, which provides for parallel continuity of government actions in both the legislative and judicial branches when undertaken by the executive branch.