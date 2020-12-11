It’s past time for the government to ‘think different’ about tech

In 1938, two chemists in Nazi Germany fired neutrons at a piece of uranium to discover nuclear fission. Albert Einstein warned President Franklin D. Roosevelt about the emergence of this new force, capable of unprecedented destruction. Roosevelt responded with the Manhattan Project, which beat the Nazis to an atomic weapon and catalyzed a partnership between government and the private sector that led to American technological preeminence for generations.

Today, two trends threaten that preeminence and our national security. First, the United States and its adversaries are in a Manhattan Project-like race to develop several game-changing technologies, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence and biosynthesis. Second, the United States’ historical lead in basic research and innovation has been fading fast. China is becoming a technological peer. This is a result of the Chinese strategy of massive coordinated investment in designated technological areas.

The stakes are as high as they were during World War II. Artificial intelligence could automate dangerous jobs, eliminate human error from medical emergencies or predict the weather. It could also be used to deploy thousands of autonomous microdrones for violent attacks against which defense would be nearly impossible. Biotechnology is creating ways to manipulate the very building blocks of life that might address pandemics and world hunger or to develop weapons that target specific human genotypes.

Innovation is the product of a complicated mixture of money; inspired, hard-working people; and the environment in which they meet. Many of the ingredients, like unorthodox thinking, tolerance of failure, and flat, flexible organization, are unusual or even anathema to government culture. Government is not naturally configured to “think different” or to “move fast and break things.” That must change.

Most importantly, we do not need to “beat China at its own game” of centrally directed, hierarchical, planned innovation. Instead, we need to do better in the distinctly American directions of openness, flexibility and agility.