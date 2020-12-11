FDA authorizes first COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration issued its first emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, providing a glimpse of the end to a pandemic that has resulted in mass death, poverty and hardship.

The history-making vaccine co-developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is the fastest ever made available in the United States, coming 11 months after a genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus was published by Chinese researchers. The FDA has taken pains to assure a wary public that speed has not come at the expense of a rigorous and transparent review process.

The announcement came in a letter late Friday from FDA Chief Scientist Denise M. Hinton to Pfizer. The agency’s independent advisers — top experts in vaccinology, immunology and infectious diseases — overwhelmingly recommended on Thursday that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine be authorized.

"Today's emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine holds the promise to alter the course of this pandemic in the United States," said Peter Marks, the director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement.

"Efforts to speed vaccine development have not sacrificed scientific standards or the integrity of our vaccine evaluation process," he added.