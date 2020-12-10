Tidings of victimhood and ‘revenge’ for a holiday, excuse me, Christmas season

Behaving badly, in a way contrary to anyone’s idea of norms or traditions, has become a badge of honor for far too many of our nation’s leaders and citizens, for which they feel neither shame nor a need to apologize.

Do unto others? Not quite. All those questions that should give pause — “Would you want someone to call your mother that name?” “What kind of example are you setting for your child?” — don’t work.

Incivility is winning, just in time for the holiday season.

I wonder if the armed mob that gathered outside the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as she was finishing up decorating with her 4-year-old son were some of the same folks who complain about secular attempts to cancel Christmas. You know, the ones who grumble if a Starbucks cup displays snowflakes instead of a Nativity scene or go ballistic if an unsuspecting clerk dare utter an inclusive “Season’s Greetings.”

They have succeeded in tanking Christmas where so-called heathens have failed — as if COVID-19 were not already enough of a reason to feel depressed.