These legislative whisperers were kicked out of the Capitol

With each new Congress, lawmakers get a chance to tweak and tease out their chamber rules — a little change to the motion to recommit here, a return of earmarks there.

But 26 years ago, House Republicans were taking charge with their first majority in decades, and they wanted more drastic changes. That included kicking out of the chamber the organization that had illuminated the legislative process for Democrats for years, the Democratic Study Group.

Those House staffers eventually ended up at CQ, revamping as House Action Reports, or HAR, where they still publish detailed analysis of what ends up on the House floor.

Where it started

The Democratic Study Group was formed in 1959 by liberal and progressive Democrats, though not progressive in the sense we would think of today, says Robert Tomkin, deputy director of HAR, who originally worked for DSG.

The founding members were concerned about being shut out of the legislative process by conservative Southern Democrats, many of whom led committees. The bottleneck of information kept rank-and-file members from understanding what was coming up for a vote.