Senate objections threaten to delay stopgap funding vote

A stopgap funding bill stalled in the Senate on Thursday amid competing demands for unrelated measures, increasing the risk of a partial government shutdown early next week if no deal is reached.

The House passed a one-week continuing resolution Wednesday on a lopsided vote of 343-67. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had promised that his chamber would pass it “as soon as we get it.”

But two senators from opposite parties threatened to hold up the consent needed for a speedy vote Thursday. All current funding for federal agencies expires at midnight Friday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he wanted an amendment to the stopgap to provide a new round of pandemic-related tax rebate checks of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. Those direct payments to families, which were first provided in March, are not included in a bipartisan coronavirus relief package currently under negotiation.

“To get out of Washington, to turn our backs on the suffering of so many of our people would be immoral, would be unconscionable, and cannot be allowed to happen,” Sanders said on the Senate floor.