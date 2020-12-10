‘Personnel is policy’: What Ayanna Pressley saw as a staffer

When Ayanna Pressley was an unpaid intern, she worked three other jobs to get by.

“That was the situation for most offices at the time,” the Massachusetts Democrat says of those days without a paycheck, interning for a member of a big political family, Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II. “I certainly hold no ill will.”

The internship set her on a path that eventually came full circle. But now that she’s a congresswoman herself, she hopes no one will have to retrace her steps.

When Pressley looks back on her early congressional career — first as an intern in a district satellite office for Kennedy, and then as a scheduler and political director for Sen. John Kerry — she sees experiences that “changed the trajectory” of her life.

She also remembers being the only Black woman in the room a lot of the time.