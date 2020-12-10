Biden team making legislative outreach an early priority

President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team are making collaboration between the executive branch and Congress a priority, with early and extensive outreach to the legislative branch.

The Biden transition team has already reached out to more than 300 members of the House and almost everyone in the Senate, according to a transition official. The objective will be to reach every one of the 535 lawmakers before Inauguration Day.

The early reviews of the efforts have been positive, at least from the Democratic side of the aisle, where there’s been very little interaction during the administration of President Donald Trump.

“I have no idea who my legislative affairs liaison was” during the Trump administration, said House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio.

That’s emblematic of the problem the Biden team will have an opportunity to fix: The Oregon Democrat presumably would have had significant jurisdiction over the mythical infrastructure package that was often discussed as a priority of the outgoing president.

And regardless of the eventual makeup of the Senate after the January runoff elections in Georgia, transition officials say they will need GOP support for both nominations and legislative business, given the narrow margins in both chambers.