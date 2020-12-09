Ways and Means aide Tai said to be Biden’s USTR choice

Katherine Tai, chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, is reported to be President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be America’s trade negotiator.

Tai would lead the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, an agency she knows well from her committee work as well as from the seven years she served in USTR’s general counsel office. Her 2007-2014 tenure stretched from the George W. Bush administration to the Barack Obama administration. Tai holds a law degree from Harvard and a history degree from Yale University.

The Wall Street Journal and Politico reported the choice, citing unnamed sources.

During her time at USTR, Tai was chief counsel for China trade enforcement, a role that included responsibility for developing U.S. cases and representing the U.S. before the World Trade Organization in disputes against China. She held that position from 2011 until 2014 when she joined the House committee as trade counsel.

Her experience with China may have been a selling point for Biden, who will take over a U.S. trade war with China that is currently on pause, but could heat up as the two countries address geopolitical conflicts.